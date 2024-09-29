Comrade Pushpan's funeral today; Hundreds pay tributes in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Hundreds of people reached the Youth Centre, DYFI Kozhikode district office to pay last respects to comrade Pushpan, who passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday. His mortal remains are being taken to Kannur in a funeral procession. The funeral will be held at his residence in Kannur's Chokli on Sunday at 5 pm after public homage at Thalassery town hall and Chokli.



Pushpan (54). File Photo: Manorama.

Pushpan (54), who was injured in a Koothuparamba police firing in 1994, was bedridden for the past 30 years. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Baby Memorial Hospital on Saturday. His body was kept for public homage at the Kozhikode DYFI office from Saturday night. CPM and DYFI workers gave an emotional adieu to Pushpan by raising slogans during the public homage in Kozhikode.

CPM-DYFI leaders, including minister PA Mohammed Riyas, MV Jayarajan, VK Sanoj, V Vaseef and P Mohanan, carried Pushpan's body to the Youth Centre here. Many political leaders, including Minister AK Saseendran, MLAs M Vijin, A Raja, H Salam and Youth Commission Chairman M Shajar Khan, paid their last respects to the comrade.

Public homage in Kozhikode Youth Centre. Photo: Special Arrangement

The body was taken to Kannur from Kozhikode at 8 am on Sunday. The ambulance carrying the body will stop at 7 centres- Elathoor, Pookkad, Koyilandy, Nandi, Payyoli, Vatakara, Nadapuram Road, Mahe and Punnol before reaching Thalassery town hall. People are allowed to offer tributes in these centres. A huge crowd was seen thronging by the roadsides to have a glimpse of Pushpan. The ambulance is expected to reach Thalassery town hall by 10.30 am. Another public homage will be held at Ramavilasam Higher Secondary School Chokli, his native place from 12 noon till 4.30 pm. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Menapram, near Chokli for the last rites by 5 pm.