Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's secret meeting with two RSS leaders has come to a standstill as members of the BJP-backed outfit refused to cooperate with the investigation. A Jayakumar who played the role of a mediator in ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and another leader Ram Madhav reportedly ignored the probe team's summons for interrogation. When the probe team contacted Jayakumar over the phone asking him to appear for the questioning, he told them to send a notice. But despite sending the notice, he did not appear before the probe team till date. The RSS leader informed the DGP's office that he is currently in Dubai.



Amid these reports, he took to his Facebook page and wrote a detailed post on the ADGP's meeting with the RSS leaders. Jayakumar claimed that there was nothing unusual in the ADGP's meeting with Hosabale and Ram Madhav. In his Facebook post, he argued that VIPs including prime ministers, presidents and bureaucrats used to visit leaders of RSS since the formation of the group in 1925.

“ It is not the first time, an ADGP is visiting RSS leaders in Kerala. Many IAS, IPS officers and Chief Secretaries had private meetings with RSS leadership in Kerala. Among these people, many visited RSS offices. During the conversation with these VIPS, RSS assured its contributions for the progress of the state as well as the people,” wrote Jayakumar justifying the controversial meeting.

Making a veiled attack on the probe against the ADGP-RSS meeting, he declared that he would continue to meet VIPS as being the Sampark Pramuk of the outfit.

The Kerala government ordered a probe into the ADGP's secret meeting with the RSS leaders in Thrissur on September 25, Wednesday after Nilambur MLA PV Anvar alleged the top cop's involvement in the disruption of Thrissur Pooram. As Anvar's allegations against the ADGP triggered a political row, the LDF government was forced to order a probe to save its face. Before Anvar, opposition leader VD Satheesan also came up with similar allegations against the ADGP.