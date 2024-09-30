Kerala rain; yellow alert in 10 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur, predicting heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.



According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till October 6. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging or tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until October 1. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

Yellow alert in districts

Oct 01 – Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

Oct 02 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Oct 03 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki