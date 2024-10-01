MVD goes digital; driving licence to be issued on same day of test in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department is set to transition fully to a digital system by eliminating printed driving licences. As part of this initial phase, the issuance of printed driving licences will be discontinued.

In the second phase, the printing of registration certificates will also be halted, according to department officials. This move towards digitalization has gained momentum following the appointment of CH Nagaraju as the Transport Commissioner. So far, only three states have ended the distribution of printed cards, and Kerala will become the fourth.

Once the digital system is implemented, applicants who pass their driving tests will receive their licence cards on the same day. They will be able to download their licences by the end of the day from home.

During inspections, officials can verify the digital card stored in the applicant's digital locker. The current status of the card can be accessed by scanning a QR code, allowing officials to determine whether the driving licence is active, suspended, or revoked.

In addition, officials can issue copies without the worry of losing the original card. Individuals can also print a copy of their card, including the QR code, from Akshaya Centers for safekeeping.

Currently, the public is accustomed to using printed licence cards, but the Motor Vehicle Department emphasises that halting printing is the only way to fully transition to a digital system.