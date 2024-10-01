Navratri: Holiday for educational institutions in Kerala on October 11

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2024 07:52 AM IST Updated: October 01, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to declare a holiday on October 11 for all educational institutions in the state in view of Navratri celebrations. Education minister V Sivankutty announced that an official order regarding this would be out soon.

Though the public holiday for Mahanavami falls on October 12 in Kerala, books should be kept for puja on October 10 evening. Usually, books are kept for puja on the evening of Mahanavami day. But this time, Maha Ashtami, eighth day of Navratri in which Ayudh Puja is performed will fall on October 10. Observing this, the National Teachers Union (NTU) requested the minister to declare a holiday on October 11 for schools.

