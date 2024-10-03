Former CPM branch secretary wanted in POCSO case dies by suicide in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: P Aneesh, former Muyyam CPM branch secretary who was wanted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, was found dead at Thodayadu in Kozhikode on Thursday.

He went absconding after Thaliparamba police registered a POCSO case against him.



The body of Aneesh was found hanging in a vacant compound at Thondayadu. According to the police, Aneesh and C Ramesan, who was the CPM branch secretary of Muyyam West Committee, were accused in two POCSO cases. CPM Kannur district committee expelled them from the party soon after the police registered the case.

The police arrested C Ramesan (51) on Monday in connection with the case and were searching for Aneesh. The police have booked the duo for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy on September 24 and registered another case against Ramesan for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old youth two years ago.