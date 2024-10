Malappuram: Police arrested a 53-year-old migrant worker on Friday for alleged sexual abuse of a 5-year-old in Nilambur here. The apprehended is Ali Hussain, a native of Odisha.

According to police, Hussain, the neighbour of the girl, lured her with the promise of giving chips and took her to his home on Thursday night. Residents soon learned about the incident. By the time they arrived, Hussain had fled the scene but was later found hiding in a scrap godown.

