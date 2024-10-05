Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; orange alert in Idukki, yellow in 7 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2024 04:15 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert in Idukki, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Seven other districts – Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are under a yellow alert (rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm).

Orange alert in districts
Oct 8 – Idukki
Oct 9 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam
Yellow alert in districts
Oct 6 – Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Oct 7 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
Oct 8 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad
Oct 9 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till October 11. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging or tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts until October 9. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

