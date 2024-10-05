Kozhikode man held for duping ATM customers with fake Google Pay transactions

Kozhikode: Kozhikode Town police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly cheating ATM customers through fake Google Pay transactions.



The accused, Syed Shameem (26), is a native of Nadakkavu, Vellayil, in Kozhikode. A woman was also taken into custody in connection with the case but was released later.

Syed was apprehended while attempting to deceive a man near an ATM at the Kozhikode KSRTC bus stand. According to police, “he would often position himself near ATM counters and approach customers for help, claiming he had forgotten his ATM card. He would then ask for cash, presenting a fake screenshot of a Google Pay transaction to convince them he had made a payment to them.

The town police received two complaints about Syed's fraudulent activities, involving swindled amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 4,000. "It was on a woman's complaint alleging that she was swindled out of Rs 3,000 near an ATM at Manachira that the police initiated an investigation and apprehended Syed. A detailed inquiry into the matter is currently underway," said Town Inspector P Jitesh.