Ashokan Charuvil wins Vayalar Award for ‘Kattoorkadavu’

Thrissur: Writer Ashokan Charuvil has been named the winner of the 48th Vayalar Award for his novel Kattoorkadavu. The award, which includes a prize of Rs 1 lakh, was announced by the Vayalar Ramavarma Trust on Sunday.



Ashokan was selected by a panel that included author Benyamin, Professor K S Ravikumar, and Gracy. Around 300 books were considered in the initial round, with six advancing to the final selection, from which Kattoorkadavu emerged as the winner. The panel praised the novel as a compelling narrative of Kerala’s political landscape. The award ceremony will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on October 27.

Born in 1957 in Kattoor, Thrissur, Kerala, Ashokan completed his education at Karalam High School, SN College, Nattika, and SN Teachers Education Institution, Irinjalakuda. He previously served as an officer in the registration department and was a Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) member. Since 2018, he has been the general secretary of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham. He is a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Muttathu Varkey Award.

The Vayalar Award, instituted in 1977 by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, honours the best literary work in Malayalam and commemorates the legendary poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma.