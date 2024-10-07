GM crops threaten India’s agricultural, political sovereignty: Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh

Kalpetta: Genetically Modified (GM) seeds would threaten the country's agrarian and political sovereignty, said Magsaysay winner Dr Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the waterman of India.



Addressing a meeting of farmer leaders and experts in Wayanad on Sunday, organised by the Anti Free-Trade Agreement Forum of India on formulating a national policy on GM crops in tune with the Supreme Court's recent verdict, Singh said that such modified crops pose a threat to every agro-ecological and climatic zone.

"The company claims these seeds are safe but harm our health, environment, and food. Agriculture is part of our culture, but it's just a business for these companies, and seeds are merely products. In business, the primary goal is profit. If we lose our right to seeds, our agricultural sovereignty will be at risk," he said.

Regarding the recent devastating landslide in Mundakkai, Wayanad, Rajendra Singh said, "When people nurture a deeper love for nature, disasters will be fewer. Water-related disasters come in two forms: those caused by excess water and those caused by water scarcity. Both types of disasters can be prevented by how we treat nature," he emphasised.

P T John, Convener of the Anti-Free-Trade Forum of India, welcomed the gathering, which included farmer leaders from various states and experts. He stated that the draft, after thorough evaluation, would be submitted to both state and central governments. "If the central government fails to establish a policy within the SC's deadline, a copy of the draft will also be submitted to the court," he added.

The Supreme Court, in its July 23 verdict, directed the Union Government to formulate a national policy on Genetically Modified (GM) crops within four months, following discussions with all relevant stakeholders, including experts, farmers, and state governments.