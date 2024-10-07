Police to probe Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin’s link to goon Omprakash in Kochi drug bust

Kochi: The Kerala police have widened their investigation into a drug case involving notorious gangster KK Omprakash to include Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin. Authorities confirmed that the actors visited Omprakash at a hotel in Maradu, Kochi, where he was staying.

"We are investigating based on the mobile phones recovered from the accused. We cannot disclose further details about the CCTV footage at this time," said K S Sudarsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic), Kochi City. He also stated that the actors named in the remand report would be questioned as part of the investigation.

Omprakash and his associate, Shihas from Kollam, were arrested after police received a tip-off about a significant drug sale ahead of the Alan Walker music show scheduled for Sunday in Kochi. During the raid on Omprakash’s hotel room, the police seized liquid drugs and eight bottles of alcohol. According to Manorama News, two bottles had been opened while six remained sealed. The police also found over four liters of alcohol and cocaine residues in the room. Blood samples were collected to determine if the suspects had consumed drugs.

The suspects were reportedly staying in rooms booked under the name Bobby Chalapathi, with room numbers 1421, 1423, and 1506 cited in the police report. A DJ party took place in these rooms on Saturday, and police are investigating whether drugs were used at the event. Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin are said to have visited the same day, and police plan to question them following the discovery of cocaine traces in the room.

Despite these findings, the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court granted bail to both Omprakash and Shihas, stating that police failed to recover a commercial quantity of drugs during the raid.

The remand report mentions that nearly 20 individuals, including Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin, visited Omprakash at the hotel. Police are investigating their involvement and have announced plans to question them as part of the probe, according to Manorama News.

Meanwhile, Lijo Joy, one of the coordinators of the Alan Walker show, clarified that Omprakash did not attend the event. Police have also requested CCTV footage from the show’s organizers as part of their investigation.

Omprakash, who faces over 30 criminal cases, including the notorious Paul Muthoot murder, was recently arrested for his role in drug trafficking. Police believe Omprakash had arrived in Kochi a few days prior to his arrest to facilitate drug deals. The anti-drug squad, DANSAF, received intelligence on these activities, leading to his arrest on Sunday.