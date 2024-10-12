Case against Beena Antony, Manoj, Swasika for 'insulting modesty of woman' on YouTube channel

Kochi: A case has been filed against actors Beena Antony, Manoj, and Swasika, following a complaint by an artist from Aluva alleging that the trio 'insulted the modesty of a woman' through a YouTube channel. The Nedumbassery Police registered the case, with Beena Antony as the first accused, Manoj as the second, and Swasika as the third.



In her complaint, the actor claimed that the trio attempted to humiliate her on the YouTube channel out of revenge for a complaint she had previously lodged against prominent actors. The charges filed against them are bailable.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the complainant had raised allegations against actors Edavela Babu, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, and actor-director Balachandra Menon. The police had registered a case based on her complaints against these actors. It was after this that Beena Antony, Manoj, and Swasika allegedly responded to her through social media platforms, including YouTube.

Meanwhile, a relative has filed a POCSO case against the complainant. Additionally, Balachandra Menon lodged a police complaint accusing the actor of blackmailing him over the phone and insulting him on YouTube.