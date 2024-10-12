Case against Beena Antony, Manoj, Swasika for 'insulting modesty of woman' on YouTube channel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 09:45 AM IST
Swasika, Beeena Antony and her husband Manoj. Photo: Instagram/imbeena.antony

Kochi: A case has been filed against actors Beena Antony, Manoj, and Swasika, following a complaint by an artist from Aluva alleging that the trio 'insulted the modesty of a woman' through a YouTube channel. The Nedumbassery Police registered the case, with Beena Antony as the first accused, Manoj as the second, and Swasika as the third.

In her complaint, the actor claimed that the trio attempted to humiliate her on the YouTube channel out of revenge for a complaint she had previously lodged against prominent actors. The charges filed against them are bailable.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the complainant had raised allegations against actors Edavela Babu, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, and actor-director Balachandra Menon. The police had registered a case based on her complaints against these actors. It was after this that Beena Antony, Manoj, and Swasika allegedly responded to her through social media platforms, including YouTube.

Meanwhile, a relative has filed a POCSO case against the complainant. Additionally, Balachandra Menon lodged a police complaint accusing the actor of blackmailing him over the phone and insulting him on YouTube.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA