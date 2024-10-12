Elderly couple, youth assaulted in Malappuram following dispute on loan repayment

Malappuram: A youth and an elderly couple were brutally assaulted during a dispute with their neighbours in Vengara. Muhammed Basheer and his parents, Asain (70) and Pathumma (62), were attacked, and all of them have been hospitalised.

According to the couple's complaint, Abdul Kalam, along with his son Muhammed Saffer and two other individuals, assaulted them after they asked Saffer to repay the money they had lent. According to Asain, Rs 23 lakhs has not been repaid for the past one and a half years. Abdul Kalam, however, said that he could not repay the amount. After repeated requests, Basheer and his family decided to stage a sit-in protest in front of Kalam's house.

CCTV footage of yesterday's incident has now surfaced. The Vengara Police registered a case and initiated an investigation based on a complaint.