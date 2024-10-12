Relief for Prayaga Martin, Sreenath Bhasi: No concrete evidence against actors in drug case, say cops

Kochi: In a big relief for actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin, the police on Saturday said there was no specific evidence to take action against the duo in a narcotics case linked to the recent arrest of notorious gangster Omprakash and his associates at a luxury hotel in Maradu here.

Both actors' names emerged during the investigation following the arrest of gangster Omprakash. Kochi City Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said the statements of the remaining individuals among the 20 who visited the gangster would be recorded after they are summoned to the police station. "So far, we have not received specific evidence to initiate action against the actors. We will record the statements of more individuals, and further investigation will follow if needed," he explained.

When asked whether blood samples from the actors had been collected, the officer confirmed they had not. He also stated they have no information about other actors involved in this drug case. "At this time, we are aware of only these two actors. There were mentions of a person from the television industry being present, but we have no details," Vimaladitya added.

Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were questioned separately for several hours regarding the narcotics investigation. After their questioning, Bhasi did not address the media, while Martin denied any connection to Omprakash. The investigation began following the registration of cases under various laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Omprakash, who has a history of criminal involvement, was apprehended at the Maradu hotel along with his accomplices for possessing illegal drugs. According to the Maradu police, they received confidential information suggesting the accused were sourcing substances like cocaine from abroad and distributing them at DJ parties in the city.