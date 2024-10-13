Kerala Muslim community & political leaders condemn Child Rights panel's order on madrassas

Malappuram: The recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to stop funding to madrassas unless they comply with the Right to Education (RTE) has stirred up a debate in the state.

Though the madrassas in the state are less likely to be affected by directions on funding given the present structure, representatives of organisations said that the move is against minorities.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangam state secretary Abdu Samad Pookkottoor said that the madrassas in the state are not accepting any kind of aid from the state government. They function separately from the general education sector under a body governed by Muslim organisations.

"The decision would not affect the madrassas functioning in Kerala at present. However, it would affect those in North India. The move is against the religious freedom existing in the country. It would have a long-lasting impact. We are concerned that it will affect the functioning of madrassas in Kerala in the future. The Muslim organisations would counter it legally and democratically," Abdul Samad Pookkottoor said.

IUML organising secretary E T Muhammed Basheer described the move as one of the gravest examples of atrocities taking place against minorities in the country. "The letter sent by the Chairman of NCPCR includes very atrocious comments about the minority community. There is a conspiracy behind it. He is tarnishing the image of madrassas by making unrealistic comments about the system.

"It is an agenda to encroach into the constitutional rights of the minorities to run and manage educational institutions," E T Muhammed Basheer said. Kerala Muslim Jamaat has also joined other Muslim organisations to oppose NCPCR's recommendations. They stated it was a violation of the minority rights enshrined in the constitution.