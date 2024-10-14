Chuttuvattom Award today; Medha Patkar to be chief guest

Kozhikode: The Manorama Online-Malabar Gold & Diamonds Chuttuvattom Award 2024-25, which rewards the best residential association in Kerala, will be presented on Monday. Environmental activist Medha Patkar will be the chief guest at the function, which will be held at the Nadakkavu Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at 4 pm.



Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, Mayor Beena Philip and Malabar Group India Operations Managing Director Asher Ottamoochikkal will attend the event. This year, the Award is being organised with the aim to create a "hunger-free and addiction-free society".

After the inauguration, dignitaries will plant five fruit trees on the school premises. At the same time, people from 100 select locations across Kerala will participate in the inauguration ceremony by planting fruit saplings.

Apartments and Residence Associations registered in Kerala participate in the competition. The winning association will receive Rs 1 lakh in prize money, a certificate, and a trophy. The second and third-place winners will receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.