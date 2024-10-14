Parappanangadi municipality faces backlash over RSS Vijayadashami event

Malappuram: The decision to allocate the Parappanangadi municipal stadium for an RSS-organised Vijayadashami event has sparked widespread criticism, with accusations directed at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)-led governing body of the municipality here.

The opposition accused the IUML of having a covert alliance with the RSS, claiming the stadium allocation is evidence of a deeper political connection between the two groups. They further expressed outrage, pointing to a prior agreement that the stadium would be reserved exclusively for sports-related activities.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] leader and municipal councillor Thudisseri Karthikeyan voiced strong criticism, saying, "It is an open secret that there is a nexus between IUML and BJP in the Parappanangadi Municipality. This alliance favours IUML during elections.

"IUML has even given a job to a BJP worker at the Parappanangadi Cooperative Bank as a favour to help their candidate win the election in the 32nd ward. The decision to allocate the stadium for an RSS programme is clearly aimed at securing BJP votes in the upcoming local body election."

Responding to the controversy, municipal chairman P P Shahul Hameed stated that the decision to allocate the stadium was made without the knowledge or approval of the governing body. "There was no decision from the governing body to hand over the stadium for the RSS event. We have requested an explanation from the responsible officials," he said.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) called for action against the municipal officials responsible for the decision, while the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) also conducted protests opposing the allocation. RSS organised the Vijayadashami programme at the stadium on Sunday.