Northeast monsoon to reach Kerala in 3 days, yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the country during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm, is expected to occur in these districts. The northeast monsoon is also likely to arrive over Kerala in the next three days.



According to the met department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely remain over most parts of Kerala until October 19. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until October 17. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

Orange alert in districts

Oct 17 – Kannur, Kasaragod

(Very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm)

Yellow alert in districts

Oct 15 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Oct 16 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Oct 17 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

Probable impact due to heavy rain:

- Waterlogging on major roads and reduced visibility could lead to traffic congestion.

- Possibility of landslides/ mud slips/ flash floods

- Low-lying areas and riverbanks are at risk of flooding or waterlogging.

- Fallen trees may cause power outages or accidents.

- Partial damage to houses and shelters is possible.

- Rain may negatively affect people and livestock and damage unsafe coastal structures.

- Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places

Advisory:

- Ensure efficient traffic management.

- Avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe areas.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Postpone sowing of seeds, if already sown, avoid water stagnation