Thrissur Pooram drama: Police begin probe into Suresh Gopi arriving at festival venue in ambulance

Thrissur: Police have begun investigating the complaint that Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi, who came to intervene and stop the chaos that broke out during Thrissur Pooram, misused an ambulance to reach the festival venue. The complaint was filed by CPI Thrissur unit secretary Adv Sumesh, whose statement was recorded by the district ACP earlier.

After the Thiruvambady faction halted pooram proceedings after the rituals were disrupted, the visuals of Suresh Gopi arriving in an ambulance belonging to the Sevabharathi, the community service wing of the RSS, to resolve the issue went viral on social media. The ruling LDF and the opposition UDF alleged there was a conspiracy behind bringing Suresh Gopi in an ambulance into a closed area without access to other vehicles.

Suresh Gopi was among the first to reach the pooram venue to negotiate with the Thiruvambady Devaswom representatives so that the festival would not be disrupted. The opposition alleged that Suresh Gopi, who was on rest due to health issues, did not participate in other pooram rituals.