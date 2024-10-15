Shibin murder case: Life term for seven accused

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment seven of the eight accused in the murder of DYFI worker C K Shibin from Thooneri. The court's ruling came after the accused, previously acquitted by the trial court, were found guilty in an appeal.



On Monday, the Nadapuram police took six of the convicted individuals into custody at Nedumbassery Airport upon their return from Dubai. Immigration authorities detained them based on a police lookout notice. They were returning to Kerala after the HC division bench overturned the trial court's verdict.

Of the eight accused, one, Aslam, was murdered long after being acquitted. The remaining seven, who were working in Gulf countries, must now face the court. All the accused are members of Muslim League.

The convicted individuals will only be able to appeal to the Supreme Court after appearing before the High Court and being remanded to jail. The Nadapuram police, who investigated the case, are responsible for ensuring that all the accused appear before the court.

Shibin, a DYFI activist, was murdered in Velloor, Thooneri. Shibin's murder occurred during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government. One of the acquitted, Youth League member Aslam, was later murdered, and that case is currently being heard in the Marad court. In the Shibin murder case, the accused are all Muslim League members, while the accused in Aslam’s murder case are members of the CPM.