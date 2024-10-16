ADM’s death: Protests mount in Kerala, brother files complaint, funeral on Thursday

Kannur: Protests continue to intensify across Kerala following the tragic death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu K. Multiple political parties have demanded strict action against Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, accusing her of driving Naveen to take his own life after she allegedly humiliated him and accused him of corruption during his farewell meeting on Monday.



Brother files complaint

Naveen's brother, Praveen Babu, has lodged a complaint with the Kannur City Police, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ADM's death. He has called for a case to be registered against Divya and fuel station owner Prashanthan TV.

Funeral on Thursday

Naveen Babu’s body was received by his family early Wednesday morning. The mortal remains will be kept at a private hospital morgue and will be taken to the Pathanamthitta Collectorate on Thursday at 10 am for public homage. The funeral will be held later in the day at his residence in Malayalappuzha. Revenue Minister K Rajan is expected to attend and pay his final respects.

Revenue employees on mass strike

In response to Naveen's death, Revenue employees across Kerala will stage a mass strike on Wednesday, abstaining from their official duties. They call for a thorough investigation into the incident and immediate action against Divya.

Congress, BJP hartal in Malayalappuzha

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have declared a hartal in Malayalappuzha panchayat on Wednesday from 6 am to 6 pm, demanding a police investigation into Divya’s actions and her removal from her position as Kannur district panchayat president. Protest marches were held in various parts of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya. Photo: Special arrangement.

Opposition marches to Divya’s residence

Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha are organising protest marches to Divya’s residence in Irinave, Kannur. Demonstrations were also held outside the Kannur district panchayat office on Tuesday. The BJP has called for a hartal in Kannur Corporation limits, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) plans to stage a protest at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Divya has refrained from commenting on the allegations so far. Police have provided security at her residence to prevent any escalation.

Minister Rajan defends ADM

Revenue Minister K Rajan described Naveen as an "honest and capable" officer, noting that the government had never received any complaints against him. "He was someone who could be trusted with responsibility," the minister said on Tuesday. He added that he has requested a preliminary report from District Collector Arun K Vijayan on the incident. The minister also urged political leaders to exercise restraint in their public interactions.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the BJP took out protest marches to the district panchayat office demanding the resignation of Divya and a police case against her for abetting the death of the ADM. Photo: Manorama.

The incident

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official quarters in Kannur on Tuesday morning, just a day after Divya, a prominent CPM leader, allegedly gatecrashed his farewell event and accused him of accepting a bribe to approve a fuel station in Chengalayi panchayat. Naveen had been transferred to his home district of Pathanamthitta, with only six months left before his retirement from the Revenue Department.

According to reports, Divya, who was not invited to the event, accused the ADM of delaying the approval and hinted that he had taken a bribe. She allegedly promised to reveal evidence of this within two days. After Naveen's death, fuel station owner Prashanthan TV also claimed that he paid Rs 98,500 to the ADM on October 6 in exchange for an NOC, which was issued on October 8. He said he sent a WhatsApp complaint about the incident to the Chief Minister on October 10, under Divya’s guidance.

The protests and demands for accountability are escalating, with the ADM's death drawing widespread attention and sparking outrage across the state.