A man was killed after his car collided with a police vehicle at Kulanada, Pandalam, in Pathanamthitta. The deceased, Ashraf (55), was a native of Muttar, Pandalam. The incident happened around 8 am on Wednesday, near Medical Trust Hospital, Kulanada.



The police vehicle involved in the crash belonged to the DySP of Palakkad police camp, reported Manorama News. The front portion of the car was severely damaged in the collision, and after impact, the car struck a two-wheeler, injuring its rider.