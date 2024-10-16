ADM suicide: HRC files case, sends notice to Kannur District Collector

The State Human Rights Commission has filed a case following the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, who was snubbed at a farewell meeting by District Panchayat president P P Divya. The HRC has sent a notice to the Kannur District Administration.



The District police chief and the District Collector will have to file a report within two weeks, according to the order issued by HRC member K Baijunath. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Human Rights activist V Devadas.

The case will be considered on November 19 in a sitting scheduled at the Kannur Government Guest House. In the complaint, Devadas said that the District panchayat president came uninvited to the farewell meeting and made incriminating statements against Naveen Babu. This was unlawful, and his family should be adequately compensated, the complainant said.

During the meeting, P P Divya said that she knew how a petrol pump was issued NoC by Naveen Babu and that she would reveal more details in two days. She also walked off without waiting to attend the presentation of the memento to Naveen Babu.