Manjewaram poll bribery: HC stays order discharging case against BJP's K Surendran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2024 12:34 PM IST Updated: October 16, 2024 04:00 PM IST
BJP Kerala State Chief K Surendran. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Kerala High Court stayed on Wednesday the Kasaragod Sessions Court order, allowing the discharge of BJP Kerala state president K Surendran in the Manjeswaram election bribery case. The court also notified Surendran and stayed the discharge of five other individuals involved in the case.

It was on October 5, the lower court discharged the case in which Surendran was accused of offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, following a petition they filed in September 2023. "Since the first accused is discharged of the alleged offences, I do not find any grounds to proceed against the other accused also. Hence, they are also discharged of all the alleged offences," the sessions court said. The Kerala government then appealed against the verdict in the HC. 

The case stems from a complaint filed in 2021, accusing Surendran and two BJP leaders of bribing a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate with cash and a smartphone to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeswaram assembly constituency during the 2021 elections, where Surendran was the BJP candidate. CPM's V V Ramesan, the party's candidate in Manjeswaram, complained. The BJP leader was charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which are non-bailable, and under sections 171 (B) and (E) (Bribery) of the IPC.

The police registered the case based on an order from the Kasaragod First Class Magistrate. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch. Surendran, however, lost the election from Manjeswaram in the polls. IUML's A K M Ashraf won the seat with 65,758 votes, while Surendran bagged 65,013. Ramesan got 40,639 votes.

