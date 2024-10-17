Analysis | Why Congress picked Rahul Mamkoottathil over Sarin in Palakkad

Kochi: Right when the Congress in Kerala thought it had begun well ahead of the Palakkad assembly bypoll with the early announcement of its candidate, someone has chosen to play the spoilsport. The opposition party announced Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil as its candidate for the November bypoll on Tuesday, soon after the poll dates were announced.

The strategic move to announce the candidates ahead of the rivals had worked in the Congress’ favour in Thrikkakara and Puthuppally bypolls and the party must have been expecting the early bird advantage in Palakkad and Chelakkara. However, it took only a few hours for Sarin P, the head of the Congress’ cyber wing in the state to ruin his party’s plans as he came out in public against the decision to field Rahul in the seat.

Sarin called a press meet on Wednesday to voice his displeasure over the decision, saying it was taken without consultations within the party. He also revealed that he had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge explaining he could be a better candidate in Palakkad.



P Sarin. File Photo: Manorama.

Sarin’s main contention was that Rahul was picked for the seat as the party succumbed to some pressure. Though he did not drop names it was evident that Sarin was targetting Shafi Parambil who vacated the Palakkad assembly seat after he was elected to parliament from Vadakara constituency. Rahul’s proximity to Shafi is well known and even Congress insiders admit that the latter had a say in picking the candidate in Palakkad. However, it is evident that there were also other factors which contributed to Rahul’s candidature.

Rise from Shafi’s shadow

Rahul Mamkoottathil appears to have had a dramatic rise in the Congress in the past few years though he started his political career in the party’s student wing, KSU. Rahul found himself in the political limelight after he emerged as a sought-after Congress debater in news channel discussions during the first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. His instant quips, spot-on comments and eloquence, all of which he used to hammer both the CPM and BJP alike, made him a Congress star on television in no time, and he knew how to cash in on it.

Rahul was Shafi’s right-hand man during the latter’s election campaign in Palakkad. When Shafi’s term as the Youth Congress state president ended, Rahul was elected to the post, though allegations of malpractices arose. Rahul displayed his ability to lead from the front during the Youth Congress’ agitations in Thiruvananthapuram against the police and CPM high-handedness, which was at play during the chief minister’s Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. The agitations and the ensuing arrest helped him shed the image as a TV and social media politician. The Palakkad bypoll offered him the chance to grab an early opportunity to test the waters, though he is from the far-away Pathanamthitta district, and Shafi’s support apparently made it easier for him.

“Rahul obviously has the support of Shafi and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, who also approved of his potential as the right candidate in Palakkad. Though there was a demand within the district Congress leadership that K Muraleedharan should contest, he was not ready. This made Rahul’s chances easier,” a Congress source said.

Shafi Parambil. File Photo.

Rahul’s communication skills played a key role in the decision. The Palakkad bypoll is sure to catch the attention of the nation as it is one of the key constituencies where the BJP is a formidable force. The Congress has pinned its hopes on Rahul as a political communicator in the crucial bypoll. The party also sees him as the right person to replace Shafi in the assembly in terms of the latter’s oratory and debating skills.

His image as a secular crusader and an anti-Sangh fighter has also come to his help. A Congress leader who is Rahul’s colleague in the youth wing put it this way: “A Muslim candidate who can win over Hindu votes or a Hindu who can influence Muslim voters has the better chance in Palakkad. Shafi belonged to the first category and Rahul to the second.”

To those who are sceptical about Rahul’s influence and familiarity in Palakkad, his supporters point to his campaigning for Shafi in the nook and corners of the constituency. Rahul was also in charge of Palakkad constituency when he was the KSU general secretary.