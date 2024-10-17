Ganja seller hacks Kozhikode youth to avenge Excise complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2024 11:12 PM IST
Kozhikode: A youngster sustained injuries after being hacked by a ganja seller in an alleged retaliation to a complaint filed with the Excise Department.

Ottakandathil Rohith (30), a native of Irupatham Mile near Koyilandy, sustained a deep wound on his leg from an attack using a sword. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Rohith's friends have alleged that Vinod M C, a native of Payyoli, who is accused of selling ganja, was behind the attack that took place Thursday evening near the Nandi railway over-bridge. Rohith reportedly helped his friend Jagadanandan lodge a complaint against Vinod.

