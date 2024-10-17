Amid Palakkad bypoll drama, Anvar meets Sarin with an advice

Kochi: The political drama that is being played out in Palakkad with the surprise rebellion of young Congress leader P Sarin got more intriguing on Wednesday night with P V Anvar MLA seeking to play a role in it. The Nilambur legislator, who has severed his ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), recently met Sarin at Thiruvilwamala, triggering speculations of his next political move.

It was reported that Anvar wanted Sarin to contest the upcoming Palakkad assembly bypoll as a candidate backed by his recently formed outfit, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK).



However, sources close to Anvar said his priority was to dissuade Sarin from contesting as an independent backed by the CPM-led LDF. Sarin, the head of the Congress’ IT cell in Kerala, raised a rebellion within the party as he openly opposed the decision to field Rahul Mamkoottathil as the candidate for the bypoll.

Nilambur MLA PV Anvar arrives wearing a DMK flag muffler. Photo: Manorama

The meeting initiated by Anvar took place at the house of a relative of Sarin. Anvar advised Sarin not to contest as a Left-backed independent candidate. He cited his own experience to warn Sarin of a possible future backlash. Anvar tried to convince Sarin that it would be a political suicide if he contests on the Left ticket, a source who was privy to the meeting told Onmanorama.

However, Anvar was ready to back Sarin if he agreed to contest as an independent candidate. Sarin was not keen on the idea. After the meeting with Sarin, Anvar announced on social media that independent candidates backed by his DMK for Palakkad and Chelakkara bypolls would be announced on Thursday. Anvar seems to be looking at the bypolls as an opportunity to show his influence among the voters and use it as a bargaining tool ahead of next year's local body elections.