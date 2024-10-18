Assembly bypolls: CPM names Sarin in Palakkad, UR Pradeep for Chelakkara

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan on Friday announced the candidates for the forthcoming Assembly bypolls in Chelakkara and Palakkad constituencies. Former MLA U R Pradeep will contest from the Chelakkara constituency, while former KPCC digital media convener Dr P Sarin will be the CPM-backed independent candidate in Palakkad. A day earlier, the Communist Party of India (CPI) declared Sathyan Monkeri as the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling for all three constituencies — Palakkad, Chelakkara, and Wayanad — will take place on November 13, with counting scheduled for November 23. Candidates can file their nominations starting from October 18.

After announcing the candidates, Govindan expressed confidence that the LDF would secure victory in all three constituencies. Addressing questions regarding the selection of P Sarin as a candidate, Govindan stated, "People are included or excluded based on their political stance. It is for V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran to reflect on why people are switching sides. In Palakkad and Chelakkara, two Congress leaders are contesting against their own party."

Govindan highlighted that the Left is in a favourable position in Kerala, and the outcome in these constituencies will have a significant impact on the upoming local body and Assembly elections. "In Palakkad, the BJP is our main opponent, as it is across the country. The LDF will defeat the UDF, which is attempting to aid the BJP in Palakkad," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming the LDF's strong confidence in winning Palakkad and Chelakkara, noting that the UDF is grappling with internal conflicts in both constituencies.

Sarin was named the CPM candidate after heated political developments that saw the former Congress IT cell chief being expelled from the party's primary membership. Following Rahul Mamkoottathil was named as the Palakkad candidate, Sarin came out in public to decry the selection.

He also said that Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had hijacked the party in Kerala. Days after his outburst, CPM gave a rousing reception to Sarin and named him the candidate against Rahul.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain his Raebareli seat after winning both constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha elections prompted the byelection in Wayanad. CPI’s Annie Raja lost to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad by a margin of 364,422 votes in the previous election. Meanwhile, the bypolls in Palakkad and Chelakkara were triggered by the victories of Congress MLA Shafi Parambil and CPM MLA K Radhakrishnan, who won the Vadakara and Alathur Lok Sabha seats, respectively.