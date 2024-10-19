Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the breaking news culture prevailing in the media. He stated that more emphasis is placed on sensationalising the news than accurately reporting it.



"Those in the media industry should introspect whether the breaking news culture makes the media stoop to the level of not getting time even to avoid grammar and spelling mistakes," the CM said at a programme here.

The media in the state should examine whether the criticism against it was correct, Vijayan said. He also opined that, compared to their national counterparts, Malayalam media does not give due importance to topics like development and welfare. The CM also wanted the media to follow the ethics of journalism and not infringe on other people's personal freedom in the name of freedom of expression.