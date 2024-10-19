2 youths killed in suspected hit-and-run in Kollam

Kollam: Two youths were killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident on the coastal road in Eravipuram here on Friday night. The deceased are Manish(31) and Praveen(32), residents of Pallithottam.

The accident happened while returning from Channakazhiyakkathu in a vehicle they had purchased two days earlier. Both died at the scene.



The police have launched an investigation into the case, suspecting a hit-and-run incident, although no definitive conclusions have been reached. Based on the complaints from the victims' relatives, the police registered a case under Motor Vehicles Act.

"The lack of CCTV footage in the coastal area is a major challenge for the investigation. We are looking into all possible leads," Eravipuram CI Rajeev R told Onmanorama. The bodies have been moved to the district hospital mortuary, and the funeral will take place tomorrow, according to family members.