Four including an Australian citizen arrested for theft at Sree Padamanabhaswamy Temple

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspects of the theft of a small bronze vessel used to sprinkle water for purification from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple have been arrested in Haryana.

Four people, including three women, all natives of Haryana, were arrested. The group committed the theft on Thursday after entering the highly secured temple.



One of the accused arrested is reportedly a physician with Australian citizenship. The group of four, who entered the temple for darshan, allegedly stole the item after diverting the attention of the authorities.

Manorama News reported they stole the vessel for good fortune as it is a temple property.

After the vessel went missing, temple authorities checked the CCTV footage and informed the police. The group, who arrived in Udupi from Thiruvananthapuram, flew to Haryana from there. Fort Police handed over the information to Haryana Police. They will be brought to Kerala on Sunday.