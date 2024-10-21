Centre's directive on fireworks an attempt to undermine Thrissur Pooram: Minister Rajan

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the central government's latest directive regarding pyrotechnics use will affect the Thrissur Pooram fireworks. The directive includes 35 regulations, among which five are particularly unacceptable, he said. If these five regulations are enforced, it will be impossible to conduct the fireworks display at Thekkinkadu Maidan. The minister said the directive was an attempt to dismantle the Thrissur Pooram tradition.

One of the main regulations states that there should be a distance of 200 metres between the fireworks site and the fire line, which is not feasible at Thekkinkadu Maidan. Another condition requires a distance of 100 metres between the fire line and the public, but the necessary infrastructure at the Maidan can only accommodate 60 to 70 metres. The distance between temporary sheds and the fire line has also been set at 100 metres.

There is also a condition that fireworks must be held 250 metres away from hospitals, schools, and nursing homes. However, during the Thrissur Pooram, schools are not operational, so the rule should only apply to functioning schools, the minister said.

The directive also calls for organisers to obtain a no-objection certificate from hospitals and nursing homes. Minister Rajan said the directives were made by people with no understanding of fireworks and pose challenges to Kerala and Pooram enthusiasts. A letter will be sent to the Prime Minister, the minister concerned, and two MPs from Kerala highlighting the seriousness of the issue, he said. According to the new regulations, even within the vicinity of Swaraj Round, the public cannot gather, which the minister sees as a clear attempt to undermine the Pooram.