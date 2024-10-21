KSU calls for education bandh in 2 districts

Alappuzha/Idukki: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has declared an education bandh in the districts of Alappuzha and Idukki on Tuesday, alleging that members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked its leaders.

Clashes erupted between the KSU and SFI at Ambalappuzha Government College and Alappuzha SD College during a victory celebration held by the KSU. Four students sustained injuries in the incident. The KSU accused SFI members of assaulting District Vice Presidents Arya Krishnan and Tansil Noushad, Ambalappuzha Assembly Constituency President Adithyan Sanu, and former District Secretariat Member Arjun Gopakumar.



Meanwhile, A clash erupted in Kattappana Government College before and after the college union elections. The KSU Idukki District Committee alleged that SFI activists brought weapons such as Nenjaks to the premises of Kattappana Government College and violently attacked KSU members. KSU State General Secretary Jithin Thomas said that at least 15 SFI workers assaulted the KSU members.

Six KSU workers were injured and admitted to St John's Hospital in Kattappana, while three SFI workers also sustained injuries and were taken to Kattappana Cooperative Hospital.

However, SFI leaders claim that KSU members harassed and provoked them. Ashwin Saneesh, SFI area secretary and a student at the college, stated, "Since the election was declared, SFI workers have been threatened by KSU workers, saying that they will beat and kill them. During the election, the students’ homes were threatened by phone calls." SFI won all but one seat and held a victory celebration at the college, while KSU secured only one seat. Devadath, a first-year SFI representative, faced repeated threats and harassment from KSU workers, Saneesh added.

The police had been stationed at the location after receiving intelligence about a potential clash following the election; however, the conflict erupted as they were in the process of moving.

The Kattappana College remains closed indefinitely. A protest demonstration, led by the Congress, is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am in Kattappana to condemn the attack on KSU workers.