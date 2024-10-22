Kerala to witness isolated rain for next 3 days; yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 07:04 AM IST
Representational Image: File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to witness heavy rain at isolated places for the next few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today. The warning also predicts strong winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h and thunderstorms with isolated rain in certain areas until October 25.

A low-pressure area has formed over the central eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, and it is expected to intensify into a deep depression by this morning and further into a cyclone by Wednesday. The cyclone is likely to reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast by October 24.

Though a low-pressure system is present over the central-western Arabian Sea, it is expected to move away from the Indian coast in the coming days. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is positioned over the Karnataka coast in the central eastern Arabian Sea, while another cyclonic circulation is observed over Tamil Nadu. As a result, Kerala is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, over the next week. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in some areas on October 23.



