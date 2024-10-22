5 booked for reckless driving, dangerous bus roof ride in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 10:29 PM IST
The trio climbed onto the bus roof via the air vent. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: Police registered a case against five people on Tuesday for reckless driving and riding on top of a tourist bus. The incident took place on the Mannuthy-Vadakkanchery National Highway while a group was returning to Chirakkode after attending a wedding.

Three members of the group, including the bus driver and the cleaner, face charges. The trio climbed onto the bus roof via the air vent. A passerby noticed this and informed the police.

The police followed the bus and stopped it in front of the Mannuthy police station. The bus remains impounded at the police station, pending further action from the Motor Vehicles Department.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA