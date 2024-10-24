KSEB: Prosumers can now sell solar power directly to consumers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is set to roll out a community grid mapping system that will enable domestic solar power producers (prosumers) to sell excess power after their use at a fixed price to others.

The community grid mapping system will be implemented on a pilot basis in the jurisdiction of 15 section offices under four sub-divisions in the Thiruvananthapuram division. It would later be extended to other districts.

KSEB decided to roll out the plan following the success of the smart grid system in some North Indian states. A key factor of the system is that KSEB could avoid purchasing additionally generated power from prosumers during the day, while the latter could sell it to other consumers at a better price.

Prosumers could sell excess electricity to others connected to the same transformer after consumption. However, the excess power should be sold at a price announced by the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Currently, prosumers can sell power generated more than one megawatt to other consumers through the open access system. However, the wheeling charge—a fee paid to transport electricity from one system to another—should be paid to the KSEB. A fixed charge should be paid even when power generation dips.

The new system will avoid paying the KSEB. Installing a battery would help store power generated during the day and use it at night. According to the electricity, the prosumer would transfer to the grid, and the KSEB would provide the required power requested online to the consumer.