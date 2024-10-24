Govt cancels 'Keraleeyam' amid Wayanad disaster, financial strain

Our correspondent
Published: October 24, 2024 09:39 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has cancelled this year’s edition of Keraleeyam, a cultural festival, in light of the landslides that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad. The state's severe financial strain has also played a role in the decision, the government informed.

The government faced sharp criticism over its conduct of Keraleeyam in November last year. Initially scheduled for November this year, the event was postponed to December and then further delayed to January next year. However, given the recent developments, the government has now cancelled the programme entirely.

 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA