Alappuzha man arrested for growing cannabis plant at rented house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2024 09:16 PM IST
The accused, Shambhurangan from Aryad in Komalapuram, was found with a plant measuring 189 centimetres in height during a search led by Alappuzha Range Excise Inspector M R Manoj. Photo: Special arrangement.

Alappuzha Excise officials on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man for growing a cannabis plant in the backyard of his rented house. The accused, Shambhurangan from Aryad in Komalapuram, was found with a plant measuring 189 centimetres in height during a search led by Alappuzha Range Excise Inspector M R Manoj.

The officials also seized 20 grams of cannabis from Shambhurangan's possession. He was charged under non-bailable sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation involved officials Praveen P R, Manoj Kumar V K, Biyas B M, Rineesh C, Musthafa H, Subin B and Anitha M.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA