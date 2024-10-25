Alappuzha man arrested for growing cannabis plant at rented house

Alappuzha Excise officials on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man for growing a cannabis plant in the backyard of his rented house. The accused, Shambhurangan from Aryad in Komalapuram, was found with a plant measuring 189 centimetres in height during a search led by Alappuzha Range Excise Inspector M R Manoj.

The officials also seized 20 grams of cannabis from Shambhurangan's possession. He was charged under non-bailable sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation involved officials Praveen P R, Manoj Kumar V K, Biyas B M, Rineesh C, Musthafa H, Subin B and Anitha M.