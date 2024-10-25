Kerala rain: Orange alert in 4 districts today, 2 tourist spots closed in Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall until October 27 due to the impact of Cyclone Dana, which made landfall along the Odisha coast late Thursday. Some areas may experience thunderstorms along with the rain. The cyclonic circulation over the central-eastern Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coast also contributes to the state's rainfall. Cyclone Dana in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.



An orange alert was issued for the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur on Friday, while a yellow alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

In light of the heavy rain warning, the Kottayam district administration has imposed restrictions that will remain in effect until Saturday. The District Collector has announced that entry to popular tourist spots like Ilaveezhapoonchira and Illikkal Kallu is prohibited. Night travel on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road and in other hilly areas has also been banned. Additionally, mining activities in the district have been suspended until Saturday.