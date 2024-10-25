TDB mulls tatkal booking facility in Sabarimala, pilgrims to be limited to 65 per minute on weekdays

Thiruvananthapuram: Multiple plans are being mooted to ensure a smooth pilgrimage to the Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Sabarimala for the upcoming season.

The Kerala government is considering implementing a Railway-like 'tatkal' model instead of the spot-booking facility. If successful, the model would be followed, and spot-booking would be scrapped from the next Mandala season.

The railway allows passengers to make reservations at the last minute through the tatkal facility. A quota of slots under the Virtual-Q facility would be set aside for last-minute 'tatkal' booking. The number of slots will be finalised later.

The police will handle the Virtual-Q platform, which will be updated and renamed. Though virtual queue bookings are currently free, the government may introduce a fee of Rs 10 in the future.

Crowd management

Incidentally, the court and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have raised concerns over the impact of uncontrollable crowds on the environment.

Against this backdrop, the state government and Devaswom Board have assured that they can control the rush to the hill shrine. Controlling pilgrims becomes hard if their numbers swell beyond a lakh. A natural disaster during crowded days will hamper rescue efforts.

The police have decided to put a cap on the number of pilgrims allowed into the abode of the celibate god, Lord Ayyappa.

On weekdays, barring Fridays, when the pilgrims are fewer, an average of 65 pilgrims will be allowed to scale the sacred 18 steps to the temple per minute. On crowded Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 80 people will be permitted.

Half of the officers deployed at the 18 steps will be experienced, while new recruits will form the remaining force. For this purpose, 120 select officers will be trained and deployed to Sannidhanam in three phases.

Food will be specially arranged for the police personnel at Sabarimala. A detailed scheme will be ready in two days.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee will hold a meeting at Pamba on Monday, October 29, to review the arrangements. The Devaswom minister will attend the meeting.