Palakkad: Amid the Opposition's criticism, CPM State Committee member N N Krishnadas has decided to stand firm on his comments about journalists who questioned him about the discord between CPM area committee member and former municipal council standing committee chairman Abdul Shukkoor and certain party leaders.



“I thought carefully and spoke with the best intentions. A large crowd had gathered at Shukkoor’s residence, causing inconvenience. The media’s goal wasn’t to report but to twist the narrative toward the right-wing. I stand by what I said with the best intentions,” Krishnadas stated.

Following reconciliation efforts by CPM leadership, Abdul Shukkoor decided to remain in the party after initially announcing his resignation. He attended a party convention alongside Krishnadas on Friday. It was in response to questions about this that Krishnadas hurled disparaging comments at journalists.

“The media have been roaming around like dogs outside a butcher shop since morning. I can’t respond if they bring mics like vultures,” an agitated Krishnadas said. He stuck with this aggressive stance both at the CPM district committee office and later at the LDF election convention in the evening.

P Sarin apologises for Krishnadas' comment

LDF's independent candidate in Palakkad, Dr P Sarin apologised for Krishnadas' remark following the controversy.

"I apologise for CPM State Committee member N N Krishadas's statement against the media. I was not aware of the comment he made. It is not right for anybody to make such statements about the media as media workers in Kerala walk the path of good journalistic practices," said Sarin.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said constructive criticism should be conveyed using appropriate language. Govindan said that strong criticism should still be communicated in good language, adding that the language used reflects the actions being criticised.

Regarding ADM Naveen Babu's death, Govindan mentioned that the CPM should address any action against PP Divya in Kannur.

CPM Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan clarified that the party has no grievances against the media. He described Krishnadas's statement as an isolated comment, suggesting that nitpicking a single word is unnecessary. He added that media serves as a democratic institution in society. While criticism of the left is acceptable, he said, it is also natural to respond when inaccuracies are brought to light.

Opposition slams Krishnadas

Leader of Opposition at the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday slammed Krishnadas for criticising the media.

"Krishnadas' remarks merely reflect the CPM's language. The media was only doing their job," Satheesan said.

Palakkad UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil called the remarks distasteful. "We can't always expect the media to speak at our convenience. Referring to journalists as dogs outside a butcher shop is distasteful," he told Manorama News.

