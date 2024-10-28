Hortus will become a popular festival, says Minister Riyas; inaugurates Biennale, Malayala Manorama pavilions

Kozhikode: Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said Hortus—the art, literature, and cultural festival hosted by Malayala Manorama—will become a people's festival. He said Kozhikode will welcome all literary gatherings. He was speaking after inaugurating the Hortus Kochi Biennale and the Malayala Manorama pavilions.

"When Malayala Manorama decided to organise Hortus in Kozhikode, its people welcomed it with open arms. Malayalis worldwide can rejoice through such programmes and move forward with greater unity. This will bring joy to the art enthusiasts of Kozhikode," he said.

"People from across the world decided on their travel plans based on Kochi Biennale dates. Later, it became a major event in Kerala. Such gatherings will also uplift that region. Hence, Malayala Manorama must be congratulated for organising the event," he added.

Minister PA Mohammed Riyas inaugurating the Hortus Kochi Biennale Pavilion. Mayor Beena Philip, Festival Director NS Madhavan, Art Pavilion Curator Bose Krishnamachari, Meitra Hospital CEO Nihaj G Mohammed and Malayala Manorama Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew were present. Photo: Manorama

"Beypore Sultan's (Vaikom Muhammed Basheer) dream of a cultural centre in Kozhikode will be fulfilled soon. It will become a place where such programmes can be organised in the future. I extend my full support for conducting more such events in Kozhikode," he said.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function. Hortus Director NS Madhavan, Malayala Manorama Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew, and Meitra Hospital CEO Nihaj G Mohammed attended the event.

Minister PA Mohammed Riyas visiting the Hortus Malayala Manorama Pavilion. He is accompanied by Malayala Manorama Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew, Editorial Director Jose Panachipuram and Marketing Vice-President Varghese Chandy. Photo: Manorama

SN Sujith and PS Jalaja, under the leadership of Bose Krishnamachari, are curating the art pavilion. It features over 300 artworks by 43 artists. Meitra Hospitals is the sponsor.