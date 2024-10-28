'Some becoming Qazis for political gain,' Samastha leader slams IUML's Panakkad Thangal

Malappuram: Tensions have reignited between the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha) E K group and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) after a temporary ceasefire following the parliamentary elections.

The situation escalated when Ummer Faizy Mukkam, General Secretary of Samastha and a pro-CPM leader within the organisation, issued sharp criticisms aimed at IUML’s prominent leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Faizy accused the Panakkad family of seeking greater influence within the Muslim community by side-lining Samastha, warning of significant repercussions if certain boundaries were crossed.

Faizy voiced frustration over the recent formation of the Panakkad Qazi Foundation, which was established to unify various Mahallu committees under Sadiq Ali Thangal’s leadership.

'Mahallu' committees are influential Muslim social organisations centred around mosques. Faizy argued that some individuals aspired to become Qazis primarily for political clout rather than Islamic qualifications, casting doubt on their ability to effectively address community issues.

"Some individuals are intent on becoming Qazis purely for political gain. Some have even attained this revered position without possessing the necessary qualifications. If these issues continue to go unaddressed, we will disclose further details. Until now, we have remained silent, but it is high time this topic is brought to light," Faizy said.

The disagreement also extended to the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), with Faizy accusing the Panakkad family of disregarding Samastha’s guidance on the matter. “You are crossing the limits. You should remember that we have the means to act if necessary,” Faizy warned.

In response, Samastha leaders defended Sadique Ali Thangal, asserting that he had adhered to all necessary formalities to assume his role as Qazi. Abu Samad Pookkottur, a leader within the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Samgam (SYS), cautioned against divisive remarks and emphasized that the role of Qazi in India does not carry the same authority traditionally associated with it in Islamic contexts.

Earlier, Sadiq Ali Thangal had agreed to Samastha's demand to remove Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri from the post of General Secretary of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), an umbrella body offering Wafi and Wafiya courses that integrate religious and Islamic education. Hakeem Faizy was reinstated to the position in September at Thangal’s discretion.