Auto-driver hacked woman in Kochi; accused on the run

Kochi: A woman, Sindhu from Eloor, sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked on her neck around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who runs a business in Kochi, was assaulted by Deepu, an auto-driver from Mulavukad and an employee at her organisation.

According to Manorama News, the attack stemmed from a financial dispute, with Deepu reportedly attempting to kill Sindhu during the confrontation. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Sindhu is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Palarivattom.