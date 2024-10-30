Palakkad youth arrested for bomb hoax targeting Abu Dhabi-bound Air Arabia flight

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2024 08:09 PM IST
Muhammed Ijas. Photo: Special Arrangement/Canva

Malappuram: Karippur police have arrested a youth for issuing a bomb threat to an Air Arabia flight. The accused is Ovingal Muhammed Ijas (26), son of Muhammed Ashraf of Anangadi in Palakkad. The incident happened on October 28.

According to police, Ijas sent an e-mail from his personal mail ID to the airport director around 5.10 pm claiming a bomb had been planted on Air Arabia flight 3L 204, flying from Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi, and that it should not take off. Airport officials immediately contacted Karippur police, who launched an investigation into the source of the threat. Their probe pointed towards Ijas, who was taken into custody.

"We nabbed the accused on the same day from the airport. He was supposed to travel on the Air Arabia flight to Abu Dhabi. We sought the help of the cyber cell to track Ijas down using his mail ID,” said Karippur SHO S Rajeesh.

Ijas confessed to the police that he only attempted to get the flight cancelled, and there was no other motive. However, police are looking into other angles as well. The accused was presented before the Manjeri Chief Judicial Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA