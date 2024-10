Kochi: Eloor police arrested Deepu, the autorickshaw driver from Mulavukad here on Wednesday night, who tried to hack a woman to death.

According to Manorama News, the attack stemmed from a disagreement regarding rent, as the autorickshaw driven by Deepu is registered under Sindhu's name. He was an employee at her organisation.

Due to deep wounds to her neck, Sindhu is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Palarivattom.