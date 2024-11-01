Catholicos Baselios Thomas I funeral tomorrow; public viewing at Kothamangalam

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, the spiritual leader of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, passed away on Thursday in a private hospital at the age of 95. The bishop, who had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments, died at 5.21 pm.



His mortal remains were brought to Mar Thoma Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cheriapally church in Kothamangalam on Thursday night. Following a Holy Mass on Friday morning at 8 am, the public may pay homage to the spiritual leader till noon. After a brief stop at Martha Mariyam Cathedral Valiyapally in Kothamangalam, the body will be brought to the church headquarters at Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz via Muvattupuzha by 4 pm. His remains will be kept for public viewing at Puthencruz. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Saturday, November 2. A 14-day mourning period has been declared in churches and church institutions following his passing.

Known as a steadfast leader during turbulent times, Catholicos Baselios Thomas I led his followers through the challenges of a prolonged dispute with the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church. The 2017 Supreme Court verdict had mandated that the Orthodox faction control the 1,100 parishes under the Malankara Church in accordance with the 1934 guidelines. Baselios Thomas I stood as a beacon for the Jacobite faction in the face of this significant setback.

Born CM Thomas on July 22, 1929, in Puthencruz, Kerala, he was ordained as Catholicos by Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Zakka I Iwas in Damascus, Syria, in 2002. A known revivalist preacher, he dedicated his life to advancing the church's mission. Baselios Thomas I served as a vicar in various churches, including St Peter’s Church in Puthencruz, and held positions across Kerala, Kolkata, and in Bhilai, where he led the North Indian mission.

Despite resigning from his administrative duties in 2019 due to age, Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II requested him to remain as Catholicos.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed his condolences, describing the Catholicos as a compassionate figure whose welfare programs reflected deep social commitment. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised him as the “great shepherd” who safeguarded the Jacobite Syrian Church in difficult times. Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also paid homage, each highlighting his steadfast faith and decades of service.





