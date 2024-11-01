Malayali family's car attacked in Bengaluru, 5-year-old injured

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy was injured when a Malayali family's car was attacked in Kasavanahalli here on Wednesday night. The incident occurred when Anoop George, an IT professional residing in Astro Green Cascade Layout, Chikkanayakanahalli, was returning home with his family.

Anoop’s son, Steve, sustained head injuries. Anoop, along with his wife Jis and other children, Steve and Celeste, were in the vehicle at the time.



The incident happened in Kasavanahalli-Choodasandra when two people on a bike stopped their car and asked them to roll down the window. Suspecting something wrong, Anoop attempted to drive forward. At this point, one of the attackers threw a stone at the car’s rear window, causing glass shards to injure Steve.

Anoop lodged a complaint, and Parappana Agrahara Police registered a case. One member of the gang has been taken into custody, while the second suspect remains at large.

Nighttime attacks on families travelling through the city are becoming increasingly common, reports suggest. Robbery gangs stop cars in isolated areas, demanding money and valuables and attacking if their demands are not met. Incidents of intentionally creating accidents to extort money are also on the rise. Four months ago, a case was reported where a scooter rider assaulted a Malayali family, accusing them of not yielding way. Last January, two people were arrested by the police for attempting to rob a couple by deliberately hitting their car on Sarjapur Road.