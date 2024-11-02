Ashwini Kumar murder: Court convicts third accused, acquits 13

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2024 03:44 PM IST
Ashwini Kumar Photo: Manorama

Thalassery: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court convicted MV Marshook, a Chavassery native and the third accused in the murder of RSS leader Ashwini Kumar, on Saturday. The sentence will be pronounced on November 14. The court also acquitted the other 13 NDF workers accused in the case. 

However, the prosecution said it would approach the Supreme Court against the verdict. "Although it was too late, we expected justice to be carried out. It is an unfortunate fate. We will appeal until justice is served." 

BJP president K Surendran said that Ashwini Kumar did not get justice and that the state government colluded with the Popular Front. Surendran said the government rejected the demand to hand over the case to the NIA.

Ashwini Kumar was the district convener of Hindu Aikyavedi and the Boudhik Sikshan Pramukh of the RSS in Kannur. He was stabbed to death on March 10, 2005, while travelling from Kannur to Peravoor. The trial lasted for six years.

